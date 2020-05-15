QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. QuoteMedia had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

QMCI stock remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.18 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Friday.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

