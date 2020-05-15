Qwertycoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $56,664.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $553,596.00 and approximately $56,664.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin's official website is qwertycoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

