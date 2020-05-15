QYNO (QNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $697.34 and $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

