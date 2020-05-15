RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 285.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of RMED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,069. RA Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 791.18% and a negative return on equity of 122.11%. Research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

