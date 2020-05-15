Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 268.4% annually over the last three years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

