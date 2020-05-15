Radian Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 256,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,658. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.