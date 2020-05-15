Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Raise has a market cap of $210,503.67 and $10,065.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,650,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

