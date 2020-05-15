Ralph Lauren (RL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

5/1/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $92.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $123.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $136.00.

3/31/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/18/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

3/16/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

