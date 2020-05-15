Range Resources (RRC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC):

5/4/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

5/1/2020 – Range Resources had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $4.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.60.

5/1/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $1.05 to $3.60. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.30 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

3/27/2020 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $4.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

Shares of RRC opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

