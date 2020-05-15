Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.42 Million

Analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $95.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.80 million and the lowest is $94.98 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $78.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $392.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $394.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $462.54 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $474.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,991,000 after buying an additional 805,452 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after buying an additional 648,064 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 437,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after buying an additional 400,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

