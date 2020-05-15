Rapids Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $167,617.04 and $216.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02016451 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00087189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00169418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

