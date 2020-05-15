Rate3 Market Capitalization Hits $507,132.16 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $507,132.16 and approximately $55,158.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.03417125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, HADAX, DEx.top, Coinrail and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

