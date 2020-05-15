Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $85.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.51 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $111.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $409.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $403.67 million, with estimates ranging from $367.87 million to $425.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply