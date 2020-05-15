Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $85.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.51 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $111.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $409.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $403.67 million, with estimates ranging from $367.87 million to $425.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

