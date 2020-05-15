Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $114.92 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDCM. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $114.92 million and $17.11 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,167,820,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Nanex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, IDCM, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.