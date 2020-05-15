Raymond James Comments on Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.19.

OR traded up C$1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.55. The company had a trading volume of 425,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.