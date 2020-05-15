Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $13.90 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger bought 12,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $151,500 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

