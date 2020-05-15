Raymond James Trims Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Target Price to $45.00

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 333,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,430. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Argo Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

