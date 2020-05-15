RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director James Kao Purchases 2,000 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $22,920.00.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00.

On Friday, April 24th, James Kao acquired 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,340.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, James Kao bought 9,437 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.46. 43,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

