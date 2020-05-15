Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. William Blair cut Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. Re/Max’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Re/Max by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 2,269.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Re/Max by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

