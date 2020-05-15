RealChain Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. RealChain has a total market cap of $118,692.53 and approximately $8,672.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. In the last week, RealChain has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.03389411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030857 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

About RealChain

RCT is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,617,477 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

