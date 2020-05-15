Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

BP (NYSE: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/13/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – BP had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/28/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $42.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP has been benefiting from a strong portfolio of upstream projects. Since 2016, its 23 key upstream developments came online. Of the total, four projects entered service in 2019 with the additional third stage of West Nile Delta Project developing the Raven field. These projects will help the British energy giant boost production by 900 Mboe/d within 2021. Moreover, BP is firmly committed to returning shareholders’ funds. However, the 2010 oil-spill incident in the BP-operated Macondo Prospect is still affecting the company. Although it cleared the huge litigation expenses related to the spill, it had to divest some of its best operating properties. Also, BP's refining operations in the first quarter is expected to have dropped sequentially due to continued pressure from low energy demand. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

4/21/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2020 – BP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/3/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/17/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get BP plc alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2,220.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after buying an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after buying an additional 232,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.