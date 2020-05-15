Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Consolidated Edison (ED)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $83.50 to $73.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

5/7/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Consolidated Edison was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $89.00 to $78.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ED traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 3,950,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,642. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,367,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 204.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 298.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

