Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Humana (HUM)

5/4/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $405.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $400.00 to $423.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $423.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $424.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $396.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. It is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business, inorganic growth strategy and operating initiatives. Its top-line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Acquisitions, alliances with several companies and dispositions place Humana well for long-term growth. It has been deploying excess capital via share buybacks and dividends for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage for the company. Nevertheless, we believe that a strong 2020 outlook should instill investor confidence in the stock. However, its escalating expenses weigh on the bottom line. An increase in leverage might lead to heightened financial risk and put stress on margin expansion.”

4/13/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Humana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/27/2020 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HUM traded up $12.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.22. The stock had a trading volume of 952,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,601. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $398.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.93 and a 200-day moving average of $341.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Humana by 3,122.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Humana by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

