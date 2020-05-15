Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently:

5/8/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/8/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illinois Tool is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, enterprise initiatives and the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. Also, its cost-reduction actions will likely help in offsetting some of the pandemic-induced financial burdens. In first-quarter 2020, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 3.5%, while sales lagged the same by 3.2%. For 2020, it withdrew its previously issued projections due to the pandemic. For the second quarter, it expects a sales decline of 30-40% year over year, with Automotive OEM declining 60-70%. Operating income is expected to be $200-$400 million and free cash flow to exceed $500 million in the second quarter. Forex woes and high debts might be dragging, though healthy liquidity is a relief. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

5/7/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

4/16/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $167.00 to $124.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $163.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.

3/30/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $154.00.

3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

