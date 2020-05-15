Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $83.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $83.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $162.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $98.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/24/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

3/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $101.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

3/16/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

