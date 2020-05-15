Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently:

5/14/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/12/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

5/11/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $172.00 to $191.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $217.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – salesforce.com was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $222.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – salesforce.com was given a new $178.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/20/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/17/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

CRM opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,748 shares of company stock worth $65,459,108. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

