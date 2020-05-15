Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR):

5/7/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

4/17/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

4/8/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is one of the largest independent non-OEM aircraft parts designers. Both commercial and defense aerospace markets offer immense growth opportunities for the company. It strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. The company is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy, improving productivity and meeting its customers’ requirements for production rate changes. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. Moreover, prolonged delays related to the Asco transaction is further escalating its expenses. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year. Spirit AeroSystems has been incurring losses due to the grounding and subsequent suspension of Boeing's 737 program. The company has to detain its 2020 guidance for now.”

3/24/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

