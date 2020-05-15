Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ABB (ABB)

ABB (NYSE: ABB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2020 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/29/2020 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2020 – ABB had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/29/2020 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/16/2020 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – ABB had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/31/2020 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $17.86 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ABB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $281,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ABB by 30.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $568,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.