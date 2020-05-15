Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG):

5/5/2020 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/17/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Harley-Davidson had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

NYSE:HOG opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

