Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC):

5/12/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

4/23/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

4/1/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,540,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

