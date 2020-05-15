Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV):

5/14/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/1/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/6/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/27/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $27.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/20/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/19/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

