Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VEON (VEON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VEON (NASDAQ: VEON):

5/11/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company's brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. "

5/8/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/27/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of VEON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 93,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,014. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,026,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 614,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VEON by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,729,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 460,995 shares in the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

