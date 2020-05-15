Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2020 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

5/4/2020 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

5/1/2020 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2020 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $217.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Zebra Technologies is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

3/20/2020 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.81. 47,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,342. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.57.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $820,550.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,274.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.