Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zymeworks (ZYME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):

5/10/2020 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

5/8/2020 – Zymeworks was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Paradigm Capital. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Zymeworks was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

NYSE ZYME opened at $36.73 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Zymeworks Inc alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 399,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,340,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,409,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.