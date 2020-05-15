Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) recently:

4/27/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Products’ earnings for the fiscal second quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales beat. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. It is also seeing positive impact of its productivity actions and is likely to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs this year. Also, it is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Air Products has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas and EMEA. Lower industrial activities due to coronavirus-induced disruptions are hurting volumes. The company is also exposed to headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Its stretched valuation is another concern.”

4/24/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $256.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $246.00.

4/15/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

4/9/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 have been going down over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity actions and is likely to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs this year. Also, it is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Air Products has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from higher maintenance costs and unfavorable currency swings. Its Asia unit’s sales are also likely to be hurt by the expected slowdown in China. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also affect the company's EMEA unit.”

4/9/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $261.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $276.00.

3/16/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $225.62 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Air Products & Chemicals Inc alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.