Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

5/13/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/13/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $63.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/20/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $56.89 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $21,209,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

