Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE: FMS) recently:

5/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/4/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical continues to gain from core Health Care Products and Services segments, which witnessed revenue growth in the quarter under review. Revenues in the North American, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions also improved. In fact, management remains optimistic about the buyouts of Sound Physicians and NxStage Medical. Furthermore, strong view for 2020 portrays a brighter picture. A wide range of dialysis products and services instills optimism in the stock. Management expects to undertake meaningful investments in 2020 to capitalize on opportunities and optimize cost base.The company reported strong results in the fourth quarter. However, an intensely competitive dialysis products market and global coronavirus outbreak have added to woes. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

4/27/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/22/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical continues to gain from core Health Care Products and Services segments, which witnessed revenue growth in the quarter under review. Revenues in the North American, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions also improved. In fact, management remains optimistic about the buyouts of Sound Physicians and NxStage Medical. Furthermore, strong view for 2020 portrays a brighter picture. A wide range of dialysis products and services instills optimism in the stock. Management expects to undertake meaningful investments in 2020 to capitalize on opportunities and optimize cost base.The company reported strong results in the fourth quarter. However, an intensely competitive dialysis products market and global coronavirus outbreak have added to woes. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

4/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

4/13/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/19/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of FMS opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.