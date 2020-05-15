Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

5/13/2020 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls’ strategic acquisitions and mergers bode well, and provide customers with world-class technologies through strong complementary brands and channels. Its focus on cost discipline amid coronavirus concerns is likely to result into potential annualized run-rate savings of around $400-$450 million. Further, it is set to invest $555 million between 2011 and 2020 to expand AGM production capacity in Germany, the United States and China. However, frequent business divestments are resulting in high separation costs for the company, thereby impacting margins. Moreover, it withdrew the previously issued 2020 guidance and suspended its share repurchase program in response to disruptions to the company’s supply chain due to the coronavirus. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

5/5/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/1/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/1/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/15/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Johnson Controls International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Get Johnson Controls International PLC alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.