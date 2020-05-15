Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $170.00 to $197.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $177.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $171.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Ecolab had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

ECL stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

