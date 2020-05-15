Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IG Group (IGG)

IG Group (LON: IGG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – IG Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 860 ($11.31). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/4/2020 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/27/2020 – IG Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/24/2020 – IG Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 725 ($9.54).

4/24/2020 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 910 ($11.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 770 ($10.13).

4/7/2020 – IG Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – IG Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 725 ($9.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/16/2020 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

IGG stock opened at GBX 758 ($9.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 721.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 684.51. IG Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 799 ($10.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.28.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

