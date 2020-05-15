Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Incyte (INCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) recently:

5/12/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/30/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug, Jakafi, maintains momentum, propelled by increasing demand in all three approved indications (polycythemiavera, myelofibrosis and the recent label expansion in acute GVHD). The company’s efforts to further expand the drug’s label should boost sales. Moreover, its efforts to diversify the revenue base and develop the pipeline are impressive. However, pipeline failures are concerning. GRAVITAS-301, the phase III study of itacitinib as a treatment for patients with newly-diagnosed acute GVHD, did not meet the primary endpoint. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Jakafi for a major chunk of revenues. The recently-approved therapies will pose stiff competition to Jakafi and sales might take a hit. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

4/9/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/8/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

4/1/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

3/25/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00.

3/24/2020 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Incyte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

