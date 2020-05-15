Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kilroy Realty (KRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) recently:

5/7/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

4/7/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

