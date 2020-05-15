Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

5/4/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/30/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/7/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

3/30/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $53.00.

3/20/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/19/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

