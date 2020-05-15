Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

3/22/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

3/20/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.