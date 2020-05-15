Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank (DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/1/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/1/2020 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

4/27/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/20/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Deutsche Bank auf Underperform” mit einem Kursziel von 5 Euro belassen. Die Papiere seien zwar gunstig, schrieb Analyst Jon Peace in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zwei weitere Verlustjahre durften jedoch die Kapitalausstattung aufzehren und auch das Vertrauen in die Ziele der Bank schwer beschadigen./ag/zb

4/14/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its "sell" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They wrote, "LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 5,00 auf 3,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Underweight" belassen. Die Corona-Krise bringe Risiken fur die Bilanzen von Banken mit sich, schrieb Analyst Amit Goel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu europaischen Investmentbanken. Die Deutsche Bank sei hier im Branchenvergleich am wenigsten gut aufgestellt. 2020 und 2021 durften hohe Verluste anfallen und erst 2022 die Gewinnschwelle erreicht werden./mis/ag

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its "underperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They wrote, “FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert fur die Deutsche Post nach einer zuruckgezogenen Prognose und vorlaufigen Quartalszahlen von 36 auf 32 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Kaufen” belassen. Er erwarte im zweiten Quartal eine Zunahme der Covid-19-Belastungen gegenuber dem Jahresauftakt, schrieb Analyst Dirk Schlamp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien des Logistikkonzerns. Die Dividende fur 2019 sollte seiner Ansicht nach auch weiterhin gezahlt werden. Der Experte reduzierte seine Gewinnschatzungen fur das laufende Jahr und geht ab 2021 von einer spurbaren Erholung aus./kro/la

4/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They wrote, "ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 8,50 auf 6,70 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Neutral" belassen. Analyst Daniele Brupbacher rechnet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie bei dem Finanzinstitut mit mehr Ertragsdruck und teurer werdenden Risikoabsicherungen. Es sei nicht auszuschliessen, dass die Frankfurter in diesem Jahr wieder einen Verlust schreiben. Mit mit auf die Kapitalausstattung und die Bilanz stehe die Deutsche Bank aber besser da als noch wahrend der Weltfinanzkrise 2009./tih/mis

4/6/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its "sell" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They wrote, "HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung fur Deutsche Bank auf Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4,50 Euro belassen. Sicherheit bezuglich des Werts der Vermogensanlagen in der Bankenbranche sei gegenwartig der Schlusselfaktor fur die Bewertung, schrieb Analyst Eoin Mullany in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit Blick auf die Deutsche Bank und die franzosischen Geldinstitute sei er in dieser Hinsicht vorsichtig./bek/nas

4/6/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They wrote, "NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Deutsche Bank auf Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine Top Picks" sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/misx

4/5/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They wrote, "NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 7,60 auf 6,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Neutral" belassen. Den plotzlichen globalen Stillstand reflektierend, habe er seine uberschuss-Schatzungen fur europaische Banken um weitere 120 Milliarden Euro in der Zeit von 2020 bis 2023 gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Liquiditat sei nun ein entscheidendes Kriterium, um eine Erholung auf Unternehmensseite zu unterstutzen. Im Bankensektor sollten sich Anleger auf grosse Institute mit breiter regionaler Aufstellung, hoher Profitabilitat und starker Kapitalisierung konzentrieren./ajx/jha/

4/2/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating.

3/24/2020 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Deutsche Bank's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. Also, the company targets to reduce adjusted costs to €19.5 billion by 2020-end, which is expected to support bottom-line expansion. Further, lower CET 1 capital ratio requirement by the ECB is a tailwind. Also, the company's strong and stable funding base, as reflected by rising deposits balance, is another positive factor. Nonetheless, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue, and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Moreover, declining fee income and pressure on margins due to low interest rates in the domestic economy, keep the top line under pressure.”

NYSE DB opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $76,009,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

