Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UBS Group (UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – UBS Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/4/2020 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2020 – UBS Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/29/2020 – UBS Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – UBS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2020 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2020 – UBS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/17/2020 – UBS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur UBS auf Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Franken belassen. Analyst Jon Peace passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie an die vorab veroffentlichten Eckdaten zum ersten Quartal an./ag/zb

4/14/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating.

4/9/2020 – UBS Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/8/2020 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/6/2020 – UBS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur UBS auf Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 12 Franken belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine Top Picks” sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/mis

4/1/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating.

3/30/2020 – UBS Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – UBS Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

UBS Group stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,042,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,145,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,760,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

