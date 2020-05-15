Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $132.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/9/2020 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00.

4/8/2020 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $131.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $111.00.

NYSE WM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,454 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,817. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

