RED Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, RED has traded down 3% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $309,711.74 and $2,261.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00460717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003032 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003023 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000244 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

