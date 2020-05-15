Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) is Veracity Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $576.72. The company had a trading volume of 865,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.52 and a 200 day moving average of $417.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $581.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,415 shares in the company, valued at $69,840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

