Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,023.43 ($26.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($25.19) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,780.50 ($23.42) on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,766.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,860.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

